Delhi, April 13: ICICI Bank has introduced equated monthly instalment (EMI) facility on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments made by scanning a QR code for select customers. ICICI Bank announced the first-of-its-kind facility in a press release dated April 11, 2023. ICICI Bank customers who qualify for PayLater, the bank's "buy now, pay later" service, can use the EMI facility on UPI payments instantly, simply, and without any hassle.

Economic Times reported that the first of its kind service can be availed across a host of categories such as electronics, groceries, fashion apparels, travel and hotel bookings. The Bank customers can now instantly buy products or services just by scanning the required merchant QR code at a store and making payments in EMIs. UPI Transaction Charges: NPCI Says UPI Is Free, Fast, Secure and Seamless; Issues Clarification Regarding 1.1% Interchange Fee Applicable for PPI Merchants.

The transaction amount, however, needs to be above Rs 10,000 to convert it into EMIs. Users can choose between three, six or nine month instalment plans. The Bank however said that EMI facility for UPI payments is not available for online shopping at present, but will be made available soon. UPI-PayNow Linked: Here's How Integration of India and Singapore's Digital Payment Systems Would Benefit Users.

EMI on UPI Payments: How to Avail

Visit any physical store and choose your preferred product or service Use ICICI Bank’s iMobile Pay app To make the payment and choose ‘Scan any QR’ option Select the PayLater EMI option if the transaction amount is Rs. 10,000 or more Select tenure among 3, 6 or 9 months Just confirm the payment to complete transaction

It is important to note that ICICI was the first bank to introduce the PayLater facility in 2018 to allow customers to buy small ticket items immediately in a completely digital and paperless manner. PayLater is a digital credit product which is available to a set of customers who have pre-approved offers.

