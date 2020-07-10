New Delhi, July 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red warning for east Uttar Pradesh which could receive extremely heavy rainfall and intense thunderstorm and lightning.

The weather bureau has put the region on red alert for the next two days. Western part of Uttar Pradesh is on orange alert. Delhi is on yellow alert for July 11 and 12. Monsoon 2020 Forecast for Delhi: Moderate Rainfall Likely in Next Three Days, Thunderstorm Activity May Start Tonight, Says IMD.

Eastern part of Uttar Pradesh includes Prayagraj, Amethi, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Kaushambi, Kushinagar and 20 other districts. Various districts of Uttar Pradesh had faced a flood-like situation following the incessant rains in 2019.

The bureau has four color-coded warnings as per the intensity of any weather system -- green, yellow, orange and the last one being red. Red alert is given to authorities to be vigilant while orange is to remain prepared.

The IMD also predicted extremely heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Bihar, and northwest region.

The agency said that the maximum temperature is likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius over plains of northwest India during the next 48 hours.

