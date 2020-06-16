Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India-China Face-Off: RSS Affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Renews Demand for Economic Boycott of China and Chinese Products

News IANS| Jun 16, 2020 03:44 PM IST
India-China Face-Off: RSS Affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch Renews Demand for Economic Boycott of China and Chinese Products
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 16: After India announced that it sustained three casualties in the Ladakh region during the India-China faceoff, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Tuesday renewed the demand for an economic boycott of China and Chinese products as well as rekindled the demand to return Tibet to the Tibetans.

The outfit's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said: "This is an eye opener for those who argue that there has been no exchange of fire, so we should engage economically with China, say in trade and investment."

Earlier, the SJM asked for Indian firms instead of Chinese giants in the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project as well as claiming that it goes against the very essence of 'Make in India'. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Beijing Accuses India of Crossing Border, 'Attacking Personnel'.

Mahajan also took to Twitter to raise the demand that Tibet be returned to the Tibetans to maintain peace in the region.

These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

An Indian Army Colonel, the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Boycott China Chinese products Economic India-China Face-Off RSS Swadeshi Jagran Manch
