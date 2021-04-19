New Delhi, April 19: India has reported 2,73,810 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1.5 crore, according to the Health Ministry data released on Monday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases taking the total tally to 1,50,61,919 cases. India on Sunday recorded 2,61,500 new cases, 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively. 'Anushashan Pakhwada' Imposed in Rajasthan Till May 3 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,619 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 1,78,769 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 19,29,329.

A total of 1,44,178 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,29,53,821 with a recovery rate of 86 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 13,56,133 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data, a total of 12,30,007 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 12,38,52,566.

