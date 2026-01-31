Chennai, January 31: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has officially declared the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) Result 2025, along with the final answer key and candidates’ scores at trb.tn.gov.in. The announcement follows the completion of the objection review process and evaluation of OMR sheets based on the revised final key.

The TN TET 2025 examination was conducted in OMR-based mode, with Paper I held on November 15, 2025, and Paper II on November 16, 2025, as notified under Notification No. 03/2025 dated August 11, 2025. The tentative answer key was released on November 25, 2025, and objections submitted by candidates were thoroughly examined by subject experts. After detailed scrutiny, the experts finalised the answer key, which has now been published. The board clarified that the experts’ decision on the final answer key is binding. AIBE Exam Result 2025: BCI Expected To Release All India Bar Examination 20 Final Answer Key and Results Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Know How To Check.

Based on the final answer key, candidates’ OMR sheets were evaluated and marks were awarded. The result status is displayed as “Qualified” or “Not Qualified” on the candidate dashboard. As per G.O (MS) No.23, School Education (TRB) Department dated January 28, 2026, the minimum qualifying marks are 90 for General category, 75 for BC, BCM, MBC/DNC and PWD, and 60 for SC, SC(A) and ST candidates. TS TET Response Sheet 2026 Released at tgtet.aptonline.in, Know How to Download Answer Key.

How to Download TN TET 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their scorecard:

• Visit the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board

• On the homepage, click on the TN TET 2025 Result/Scorecard link

• A login window will appear on the screen

• Enter your user ID and password

• Click on submit to view the scorecard PDF

• Check your marks and qualifying status

• Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the scorecard safely. TRB has stated that while every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, it reserves the right to rectify any errors, if found later.

