Bhopal, October 1: India is making all possible efforts to increase the population of cheetahs in the country. Ever since 8 cheetahs were brought from Namibia to Kuno, people have been curious to see them. Everyone wants to see these cheetahs once. Meanwhile, good news has come out from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The news of a female cheetah named 'Aasha' being pregnant has made people excited.

There are 3 female cheetahs among the 8 cheetahs that came from Namibia. One of these among them includes 'Aasha', whose name was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The information of 'Aasha' giving good news has raised hope among the forest officials that soon the population of cheetahs will increase in the country. Cheetahs Back in India After Seven Decades: What Are Major Differences Between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?

According to the forest officials, all the behavioral, physical and hormonal signs hint at pregnancy. Cheetah ‘After Welcome Party’ at Kuno National Park! Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shares Cute Photo

Executive director of Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) Laurie Marker said: "If Aasha is pregnant, it will be her first litter, and because she was caught in the wild, it did happen in Namibia. If she has cubs, we need to give her privacy and quiet. No people around her. She should have a hay bale hut in her enclosure."

Yes, there is an indication of pregnancy, but we will have to wait a few weeks for confirmation," said an officer, requesting not to be named and pointing out that it takes 55 days for a confirmation.

On September 8 cheetahs from Namibia were brought to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi himself left these Cheetahs in Kuno Park on his birthday. Many preparations were made to make these cheetahs feel at home in their new house. MP Forest Department are constantly monitoring them.

