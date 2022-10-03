Etawah, October 3: A fire broke out on a Ramlila stage during preparations in Bharthana town on Monday evening, reducing the stage and pandal to ashes, police said. There was no casualty in the incident that took place at the Ramlila Maidan, Bharthana station In-charge Mansoor Ahmed said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Footwear Manufacturing Factory in Narela, No Injuries Reported.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the evening and soon engulfed the stage and pandal. The fire created a panic among the artists, administrators, and spectators present there. Fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control, but by then the Ramlila stage and the pandal were burnt to ashes.

Watch Video

More than an hour ago, #DurgaPuja pandal caught fire due to short circuit in Bharthana police limits of #Etawah district. No injury reported yet.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/7tK8oE46HE — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 3, 2022

The fire department staff present on the spot said that prima facie the reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit. The Ramlila committee is assessing the damage. On Sunday night too, five people were killed and 70 others injured in a fire at a Durga puja pandal in Bhadohi district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)