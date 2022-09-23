New Delhi, Sep 23: A fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in the Narela area of the national capital on Friday, a fire department official said, adding that there were injuries or casualties.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 8.37 a.m. in the said factory at C 358, Narela Industrial Area, near MSC mall in northern Delhi after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service." Noida Shocker: Dead Body of 21-Year-Old Who Went Missing From Ecotech-3 Recovered, Accused Held.

The fire has been brought under control," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said. He further informed that so far no injury or casualty has been reported in the incident.

As per the visuals from the spot, thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of the ill-fated building as the firemen tried to extinguish the blaze.

The local police also reached the spot and cordoned off the people from the site of the incident.

