New Delhi, September 25: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is battling COVID-19 and dengue, underwent plasma therapy at a private hospital here on Friday, his office said. He was given plasma therapy at Max Hospital in Saket.

Sisodia was shifted from Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital to Max hospital on Thursday. The Deputy Chief Minister, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was later diagnosed as suffering from dengue also. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 58 Lakh Mark With Spike of 86,052 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 92,290.

He was admitted to LNJP hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels on September 23. Sisodia had said in a tweet on September 14 that he had experienced mild fever and report of COVID-19 test was positive.

