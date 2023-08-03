Pune, Aug 3: Noted Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments, a family member said. He was 81. He was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic here for the last few days and was on ventilator support, his grandson Shashikant Mahanor said. Born in 1942, Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor had been awarded Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. He had also been a member of the state legislative council. PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting With 48 NDA MPs, Instructs Them to Give Maximum Benefit of Central Govt Schemes to Public in Non-BJP Ruled States.

He penned several popular poems and songs, including "Jagala Prem Arpave", "Ganga Wahu De Nirmal" and "Divelaganichi Vel", and also wrote songs for Marathi movies like "Ek Hota Vidushak", "Jait Re Jait", "Sarja" and others. Mumbai Shocker: Decomposed Body of 78-Year-Old Woman Recovered From Borivali Flat, Probe Underway.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His last rites will be performed at his native place Palaskheda in Aurangabad district, a family member said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)