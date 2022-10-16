Ballari, October 16: Some Karnataka Congress workers were admitted to hospital after suffering an electric shock while tying flags to a pole during the Congress party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi.

The former Congress President informed about the incident on Sunday through his Facebook post. He called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the injured had been admitted to hospital. Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘BJP Scared of Rahul Gandhi’s Rising Popularity’, Says Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi Meets Party Workers Who Suffered Electric Shock During Bharat Jodo Yatra

"An unfortunate incident occurred during the Yatra today. A few of our friends suffered an electric shock while tying flags to a pole. They have been tended to in the Civil Hospital, New Moka, Ballari. I am happy to see that they have not suffered any major injuries, and their morale continues to remain high," the Congress leader said in his Facebook post. Video: Accidental Electric Shock Makes Elephant Anxious, Mahout, 2 Other Fall Down.

The MP from Wayanad further advised everybody involved with the Yatra to take safety precautions and "utmost care". "Even in this moment of distress, the spirit of the #BharatJodoYatra took over. Those injured were immediately helped and taken care of, and their safety and health were prioritised. I would like to take this opportunity to tell all those involved in the Yatra to take safety precautions and utmost care while they go about fulfilling their duties as we forge ahead in our mission to unite India."

Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra since September 7 aiming to cover a distance of 3,500 km, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day. Currently, the Yatra is in its Karnataka leg and has covered more than 1000 kilometres so far.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and awaken the country's people to the dangers of economic inequalities and social polar and political centralisation.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

