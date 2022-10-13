A strange incident has come to light from Gujarat where people sitting on an elephant fell down after one of the people sitting on the animal came in contact with an electric wire. In the video, a decorated elephant is seen carrying people in what appears to be a procession. However, a person sitting on the animal opens an umbrella that comes in contact with an open wire. Soon, all of the get electrocuted. Meanwhile, the shock makes the elephant anxious and it starts running.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)