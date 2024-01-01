New Delhi, January 1: India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged the list of Nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations

According to the MEA, the two countries exchanged the list through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad. Earthquake in Japan: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers Amid Earthquakes and Tsunami Warnings in Ishikawa Prefecture

The MEA said that the Agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991, provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year. "This is the 33rd consecuti

