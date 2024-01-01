India, Pakistan Exchange List of Nuclear Installations

India and Pakistan on Monday, January 1, exchanged a list of their nuclear installations through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The exchange was covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan, MEA added. This is the 33rd consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992. Earthquake in Japan: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Contact Numbers Amid Earthquakes and Tsunami Warnings in Ishikawa Prefecture.

India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and…

