New Delhi, July 2: India witnessed a marginal rise in its daily Covid tally with 17,092 new cases in the past 24 hours, against previous day's 17,070 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. In the same period, 29 Covid deaths were recorded taking the nationwide death toll to 5,25,168.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also increased to 1,09,568, accounting for 0.25 per cent of total positive cases. The recovery of 14,684 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,51,590. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent. COVID-19 Pandemic: 6 in 10 Indian Workers Suffering From Imposter Syndrome.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also marginally increased to 4.14 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.56 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,12,570 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.32 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.84 crore, achieved via 2,57,98,020 sessions. Over 3.68 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2022 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).