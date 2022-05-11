New Delhi, May 11: India on Wednesday registered a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases at 2,897, against previous day's 2,288, the Union Health Ministry said. In the same period, 54 Covid fatalities were reported taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,157.

The active caseload presently stands at 19,494 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases. With the recovery of 2,986 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally has risen to 4,25,66,935. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent. Delhi Reports 1,118 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 4.38 Percent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reported a rise at 0.61 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.74 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 4,72,190 tests were conducted across the country increasing the overall to 84.19 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 190.67 crore, achieved via 2,37,57,172 sessions. Over 3.09 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

