New Delhi, November 13: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 87-lakh mark on Friday with a spike of 44,878 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 count in the country rose to 87,28,795. India reported as many as 547 new deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,28,668. Of the total cases, there are a total of 4,84,547 active cases after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients who have been cured and discharged rose to 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges reported in the past 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate in India has now improved and now stands at 92.56 percent while the fatality rate is 1.48 percent, the Health Ministry revealed. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,39,230 sample tests on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 12,31,01,739. Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: Is it Effective? When is it Expected to be Launched? Here's All You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Vaccine by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with the state tally rising to 17,36,329 with 4,496 fresh cases on Thursday. The state witnessed 122 deaths on Thursday taking the total fatalities to 45,682 now. On the positive side, the state recovery rate shot up from 92.23 per cent to 92.44 per cent - while the current mortality (death) rate remained stable at 2.63 percent.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases topped 52.6 million, while the deaths have surged to 1,291,920, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 52,643,939 and 1,291,921, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

