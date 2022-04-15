New Delhi, April 15: India registered 949 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a marginal decline against 1,007 infections reported on previous day, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Friday. In the same time span, six Covid-related deaths were recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,21,743.

Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload stands at 11,191 which is 0.03 per cent of the total positive cases. A total of 810 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,07,038. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,67,213 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.11 crore cumulative tests. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.25 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.26 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.30 crore. This has been achieved through 2,26,50,313 sessions. Over 2.38 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket. More than 20.69 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered as of Friday morning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 12:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).