New Delhi, December 17: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday condemned the defacing of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Indian embassy in Washington DC in December 12. " We've strongly condemned the act of vandalism against a universally respected icon of peace & justice by miscreants masquerading as protesters. Our mission has taken this up with US authorities," said MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, as reported by news agency ANI. Anti-Farm Law Protestors Deface Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Washington; 'Khalistani' Flags Sighted (Watch Video).

As a part of the protest against the farm laws passed by the Indian government in September, posters and banners were propped up against the statue and a yellow flag was sighted draped over it. People were reportedly seen waving 'Khalistani' flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans at the spot. The statue was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the Indian mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. Mahatma Gandhi Statue Re-Inaugurated Outside Indian Embassy Month After Being Vandalised During George Floyd Protests.

Indian embassy has said that it has lodged a strong protest with US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the US Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had described the incident as “appalling” adding that Mahatma Gandhi's reputation should be respected, especially in the US capital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).