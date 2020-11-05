Kathmandu, November 5: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday. General Manoj Mukund Naravane was accorded the honorary rank at a special ceremony at the President's official residence 'Shital Niwas' in Kathmandu. Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was also present at the ceremony. Indian Army Chief Naravane Inspects Guard of Honour in Kathmandu.

With the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army, General Naravane was also given a cap of the Nepali Army, a sword and a scroll. A video of the ceremony showed the Indian Army Chief donning Nepali Army's cap and receiving a sword from Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. He poses for cameras while wearing the Nepali Army's cap. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Meets Soldiers Injured in Galwan Valley Clash During His Ladakh Visit.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Conferred With Nepal Army General's Rank:

#WATCH Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane conferred with the honorary rank of ‘General of the Nepal Army’ by Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, earlier today pic.twitter.com/jZbQIGJaAA — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Why Indian Army Chief General Naravane Was Conferred With Honorary Rank of General of Nepal Army?

It is a seven-decade-old tradition of the Indian and Nepali armies that they confer the Army chiefs of each other's countries with the honorary title. Commander-in-Chief General KM Cariappa was the first Indian Army Chief to have recieved the honorary rank of General of the Nepal Army in 1950. In January last year, Chief of Nepali Army, General Purna Chandra Thapa, was also made the honorary General of the Indian Army by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in New Delhi.

