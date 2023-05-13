Srinagar, May 13: Security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, officials here said. They said there was an infiltration bid by terrorists in the early hours in the Uri sector of Baramulla district but it was foiled by the alert troops. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Foils Terrorists Infiltration Bid in Uri.

The Army has launched searches for possible recoveries from the area, which is densely vegetated, they added. After a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, a quadcopter was flown by the Pakistani side over the scene of the incident, the officials said. Kupwara Encounter: Two Terrorists Killed As Security Forces Foil Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The quadcopter was withdrawn by the Pakistanis after it was fired at by the soldiers of the Indian Army, they said. The use of the quadcopter brings to the fore the complicity between the terrorists and the Pakistan Army in providing assistance during infiltration bids, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)