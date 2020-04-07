Indian Man Dies in England; Parents, Caught in Pune Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Appeal to UK Government to Fly His Body to India For Final Rites

A deserted street in amid coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, April 7: In a tragic incident, Siddharth Murkumbi, a 23-year-old marketing student in UK died, and his parents in Pune struggle to get the last glimpse of their son amid the coronavirus lockdown. According to an India Today report, police found his body on the banks of a river after he went missing on March 15.

Siddharth's father has appealed to the UK government to immediately release the body for final rites. However, they have been unable to get his mortal remains back for the last rites or even travel to UK due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the country. Police suspect that Siddharth had committed suicide. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 4,421 With 354 New Patients in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll 114.

The coroner, who is a government official in UK had written to the deceased's father asking him to confirm if he would like to attend an inquest, which is a judicial inquiry to find what led to the death. However, all inquests have been cancelled till September. Siddharth's parents have requested UK government to fly the mortal remains of his son for conducting the funeral rites back in India.

Over the last few days, there has been a huge surge in coronavirus cases in India as it increased to 4,421. The country is in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has already claimed 114 lives.