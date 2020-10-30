New Delhi, October 30: The Indian Navy on Friday shared pictures and a video showing an anti-ship missile (AShM) launched by its Missile Corvette INS Kora with precise accuracy, sinking the target ship. Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and posted pictures of the missile launch in the Bay of Bengal. A video of the same has been shared by news agency ANI.

After the anti-ship missile hit the targetted vessel somewhere in the Bay of Bengal, it was severely damaged and in flames. "AShM fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames (sic)," the Navy spokesperson tweeted. Prithvi Short-Range Ballistic Missile Developed by DRDO Successfully Test-Fired From Balasore in Odisha; All You Need to Know.

Indian Navy Ship INS Kora Launches Anti-Ship Missile With Precise Accuracy:

#WATCH: Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames. pic.twitter.com/2mMt7JZoPi — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

On October 23, Indian Navy's INS Prabal fired an anti-ship missile with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship. The missile launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target - an old ship - and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range, the Navy spokesperson had said.

