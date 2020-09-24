Bhubaneswar, September 24: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the indigenously developed Prithvi short-range ballistic missile from Odisha. The ballistic missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It was test-fired from the Interim Test Range, Balasore off the coast of Odisha. The missile achieved its all mission objective as decided by Strategic Forces Command. "The missile trajectory was tracked by radars, electro-optical tracking systems and telemetry stations by the DRDO along the coast of Odisha," a DRDO official was quoted by PTI.

This is the third such trial conducted by DRDO within a week. It had successfully carried out testfire of a laser guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from the main battle tank (MBT) Arjun and the successful flight test of ABHYAS - High Speed Expandable Aerial Target from ITR Balasore on Tuesday. Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile Successfully Test-Fired by DRDO From MBT Arjun Tank in Ahmednagar; All You Need to Know About the ATGM.

Prithvi Short-Range Ballistic Missile test-fired From Odisha: All You Need to Know

The trial of the missile, which has a strike range of 350 km, was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR, a DRDO official said. The official added that the trial was a routine exercise and the missile trajectory was tracked by radars, electro-optical tracking systems among others by the DRDO along the coast of Odisha. The missile achieved its all mission objective as decided by Strategic Forces Command. Sources informed that the missile was randomly chosen from the production stock and the entire launch activity was carried out by Strategic Force Command (SFC) of the Army and monitored by DRDO scientists as part of the training exercise.

The last night time testfire of Prithvi-II was conducted successfully from the ITR on November 20, 2019. The nine-metre long ''Prithvi'', which has already been inducted into the armoury of the defence forces in 2003, was the first missile to have been developed by DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).

