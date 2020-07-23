Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh), July 23: Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in India, railway ticket examiners have started checking tickets by scanning QR codes printed on tickets under Moradabad division of Northern Railway zone. With this new move, the railway officials aim to reduce human-to-human contact amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Informing about the new initiative -- launched on July 22 -- Moradabad Divisional Railway Manager Tarun Prakash said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We have made a modification in our ticket reservation system, enabling it to issue a unique QR code to every ticket which can be scanned by the examiners through hand-held terminals or other devices that can scan QR codes." Indian Railways Will Move to 100% Electrification in Next 3.5 Years, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier in 2019, the Union Ministry of Railways had come up with the introduction of QR Codes to get unreserved tickets easily on mobile. This was introduced for 12 railway stations.

Here are steps to book tickets through QR codes:

1) Download the UTS application from Google Play Store.

2) Complete the 'registration' and 'login' process.

3) Select QR booking in the 'book ticket' menu.

4) Scan the QR code provided at the station premises.

5) Select the destination and other required fields.

