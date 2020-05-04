Indians Stranded Abroad, Who Are Asymptomatic to COVID-19, Will be Brought Back From May 7 in Phased Manner: Govt

Flight Operations | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 4: Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic will be brought back in a phased manner from May 7, said a statement issued by the government on Monday. Only those who are asymptomatic to COVID-19 will be allowed to board the special flights being arranged for their return, the Centre clarified. Sonia Gandhi Tells Congress Units in Every State to Bear Ticket Cost of Every Migrant Labourer Wanting to Get Back Home.

The naval ships, apart from Air India aircrafts, could also be used for bringing back the stranded citizens from foreign nations, the government claimed. A directive has been issued to the Indian Embassies and High Commission situated abroad to prepare a list of distressed Indians who want to return.

"This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel. The travel would begin in a phased manner from May 7," said the statement issued by the government.

Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight, the government added. "Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation," it further said.

On reaching the destination, all returnees would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government, the Centre clarified.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation would soon share detailed information about it through their websites.

State governments have been advised by the Centre to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states.