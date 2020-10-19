Amritsar, October 19: A batch of 133 Indian nationals, stranded in Pakistan due to COVID-19 restrictions, returned to India on Monday via Attari-Wagah border. They were stuck in Pakistan for over ten months because of the lockdown. Alia, a returnee, said, "I am very glad as I am meeting my family after 10 months." Pakistan Foreign Office Rejects S Jaishankar’s Remarks on Current India-Pakistan Ties.

The High Commission of India in Pakistan, on October 15, declared a list of 133 Indians to be returned from Pakistan. It also added, "Those in the list are requested to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for return.” Rabi ul Awwal 1442 Starts in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh After Sighting of Moon, Eid-e-Milad 2020 Date is October 30.

Read the Tweet here :

Punjab: People who were stranded in Pakistan due to the COVID-19 situation return to India via Attari-Wagah border. One of the returnees, Alia says, "I am very glad as I am meeting my family after 10 months." pic.twitter.com/UWopUrV6ps — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Many Indians were stranded in Pakistan after the COVID-19 lockdown in March this year. Most of them went to Pakistan to meet their relatives and perform religious rites when the lockdown was imposed. Majority of them were staying in Sindh and Punjab province.

