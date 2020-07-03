Mumbai, July 3: India reported 379 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 6.2 lakh mark on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of positive cases increased to 6,25,544, including 2,27,439 active cases. The number of people improved from coronavirus has jumped to 3,79,892. The death toll, on the other hand, is 18,213 in the country so far.
Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,86,626 cases. The death toll in the state has increased to 8,178. Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state with a total of 98,392 cases. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased to 92,175. COVID-19 Tests in India to Soon Touch 1 Crore Mark, Government Allows All Doctors to Recommend Coronavirus Testing.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|58
|51
|0
|109
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|8586
|7313
|198
|16097
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|66
|1
|195
|4
|Assam
|2895
|6106
|12
|9013
|5
|Bihar
|2374
|8020
|77
|10471
|6
|Chandigarh
|55
|389
|6
|450
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|614
|2385
|14
|3013
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|141
|89
|0
|230
|9
|Delhi
|26304
|63007
|2864
|92175
|10
|Goa
|744
|734
|4
|1482
|11
|Gujarat
|7434
|24593
|1886
|33913
|12
|Haryana
|4239
|11019
|251
|15509
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|376
|628
|10
|1014
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2760
|4974
|115
|7849
|15
|Jharkhand
|586
|1983
|15
|2584
|16
|Karnataka
|9410
|8334
|272
|18016
|17
|Kerala
|2088
|2640
|25
|4753
|18
|Ladakh
|259
|730
|1
|990
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2702
|10815
|589
|14106
|20
|Maharashtra
|77276
|101172
|8178
|186626
|21
|Manipur
|662
|617
|0
|1279
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|42
|1
|56
|23
|Mizoram
|36
|126
|0
|162
|24
|Nagaland
|319
|182
|0
|501
|25
|Odisha
|2016
|5502
|27
|7545
|26
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|27
|Punjab
|1488
|4144
|152
|5784
|28
|Rajasthan
|3284
|14948
|430
|18662
|29
|Sikkim
|49
|53
|0
|102
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|41050
|56021
|1321
|98392
|31
|Telangana
|9226
|9069
|275
|18570
|32
|Tripura
|288
|1146
|1
|1435
|33
|Uttarakhand
|537
|2405
|42
|2984
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6869
|17221
|735
|24825
|35
|West Bengal
|6083
|13037
|699
|19819
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6031
|6031
|Total#
|227439
|379892
|18213
|625544
The central government on Thursday mentioned that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test can be done on the prescription of any qualified practitioners, including private ones and not exclusively a government doctor. The government of India further stated that the total COVID-19 tests in India will soon reach one crore.
A total of 10,986,162 cases have been recorded across the globe. India is currently at the fourth place among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. USA tops the chart with a total of 2,837,189 cases. Brazil is in second place with a total of 1,501,353 cases and just ahead of India at the third place is Russia with a total of 661,165 cases, according to the Worldometers report.
