Mumbai, July 3: India reported 379 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 6.2 lakh mark on Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of positive cases increased to 6,25,544, including 2,27,439 active cases. The number of people improved from coronavirus has jumped to 3,79,892. The death toll, on the other hand, is 18,213 in the country so far.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 1,86,626 cases. The death toll in the state has increased to 8,178. Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state with a total of 98,392 cases. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased to 92,175. COVID-19 Tests in India to Soon Touch 1 Crore Mark, Government Allows All Doctors to Recommend Coronavirus Testing.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 58 51 0 109 2 Andhra Pradesh 8586 7313 198 16097 3 Arunachal Pradesh 128 66 1 195 4 Assam 2895 6106 12 9013 5 Bihar 2374 8020 77 10471 6 Chandigarh 55 389 6 450 7 Chhattisgarh 614 2385 14 3013 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 141 89 0 230 9 Delhi 26304 63007 2864 92175 10 Goa 744 734 4 1482 11 Gujarat 7434 24593 1886 33913 12 Haryana 4239 11019 251 15509 13 Himachal Pradesh 376 628 10 1014 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2760 4974 115 7849 15 Jharkhand 586 1983 15 2584 16 Karnataka 9410 8334 272 18016 17 Kerala 2088 2640 25 4753 18 Ladakh 259 730 1 990 19 Madhya Pradesh 2702 10815 589 14106 20 Maharashtra 77276 101172 8178 186626 21 Manipur 662 617 0 1279 22 Meghalaya 13 42 1 56 23 Mizoram 36 126 0 162 24 Nagaland 319 182 0 501 25 Odisha 2016 5502 27 7545 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1488 4144 152 5784 28 Rajasthan 3284 14948 430 18662 29 Sikkim 49 53 0 102 30 Tamil Nadu 41050 56021 1321 98392 31 Telangana 9226 9069 275 18570 32 Tripura 288 1146 1 1435 33 Uttarakhand 537 2405 42 2984 34 Uttar Pradesh 6869 17221 735 24825 35 West Bengal 6083 13037 699 19819 Cases being reassigned to states 6031 6031 Total# 227439 379892 18213 625544

The central government on Thursday mentioned that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test can be done on the prescription of any qualified practitioners, including private ones and not exclusively a government doctor. The government of India further stated that the total COVID-19 tests in India will soon reach one crore.

A total of 10,986,162 cases have been recorded across the globe. India is currently at the fourth place among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. USA tops the chart with a total of 2,837,189 cases. Brazil is in second place with a total of 1,501,353 cases and just ahead of India at the third place is Russia with a total of 661,165 cases, according to the Worldometers report.

