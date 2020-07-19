Mumbai, July 19: Maharashtra on Sunday witnessed the biggest spike of 9,518 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 3,10,455. A total of 258 people also succumbed to the virus in Maharashtra since Saturday evening. The coronavirus death toll in the state mounted to 11,854 on July 19. Indian Healthcare Sector to Hit $275 Billion Mark by 2030, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

In the past 24 hours, only 3,906 people recovered from the disease. According to the state heath ministry, there are currently 1,28,730 active cases, while 1,69,569 people have recovered so far. India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 38,902 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Tally Rises to 10,77,618.

Tweet by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope:

राज्यात आज 9518 कोरोना बाधीत रुग्णांची वाढ झाली व एकूण संख्या आता 310455 अशी झाली आहे. आज नवीन 3906 कोरोना बाधित रुग्ण बरे झाले आहेत. एकूण 169569 रुग्ण बरे होऊन दवाखान्यातून घरी पाठविण्यात आले आहेत. राज्यात एकूण 128730 ऍक्टिव्ह रुग्ण आहेत.#CoronaVirusUpdates #MeechMazaRakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 19, 2020

Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city of Maharashtra. On Sunday, 1,046 more people tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty-four patients died in the maximum city in the last 24 hours. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 1,193 people discharged for hospitals after recovering from COVID-19 in Mumbai on Sunday. The city has the recovered rate of 70 percent as only 23,828 active cases in Mumbai. Till now, over one lakh people have contracted coronavirus so far in the city.

Tweet by BMC:

The MMR (Thane Division) remains on edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up. Till now, over 8,000 people succumbed to the virus in this division . Till July 18, coronavirus cases in Thane c touched 73,289 with 1,976 fatalities to emerge as the second worst-hit district in the state after Mumbai. Pune also reported over 50,000 COVID-19 cases. The Pune Division's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll crossed 1,700-mark.

