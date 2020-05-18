India’s Recovery Rate for COVID-19 Improves to 38.29%, 2,715 Coronavirus Patients Cured in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 18: India's recovery rate for COVID-19 improved to 38.29 percent on Monday after over 2,700 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the country in past 24 hours. According to a statement by the government, a total of 2,715 patients have recovered in the past since May 17. In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population, the government said. So far, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested a total of 23,02,792 samples across the country till May 18. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

On May 15, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had informed that the total recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country was at 34.06 percent. Vardhan added saying that doubling Rate improved from 3.4 days in the pre-lockdown week to 12.9 days in the last week. Vardhan had said that Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of COVID-19 has come down from 3.2 per cent in the pre-lockdown period to 2.1 per cent during the last week.

On Monday, India reported a highest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases and 157 deaths in the past 24 hours. The country now has 56,316 are active cases while 36,824 have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll in the country mounted to 3,029.