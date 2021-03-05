New Delhi, March 5: In a bizarre incident, a passenger on-board IndiGo's Delhi-Pune flight informed the crew of his "positive" Covid-19 status just before the take-off. Consequently, the flight's commander decided to abort the take-off, taking the aircraft back to the bay area.

According to sources, the passenger received his RT-PCR test report via electronic medium after boarding the flight. In the sequence of events that followed, he immediately informed the cabin crew about his status after which the commander took the decision to abort the take-off. IndiGo Flight 6E 1412 From Sharjah to Lucknow Diverted to Karachi Due to Medical Emergency, Passenger Declared Dead on Arrival.

Subsequently, all the passengers were off-loaded and the aircraft was sanitised. It is mandatory for passengers to get a RT-PCR test done to enter Maharashtra. The incident took place on Thursday evening at the Delhi's IGI Airport.

