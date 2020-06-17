International Day of Yoga 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Address The Nation on June 21

New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020. As the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the theme for this year's International Yoda Day on June 21, is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family." This year, the nation will celebrate the 6th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

The Prime Minister had launched an event - 'My Life My Yoga' - in his 'Mann ki Baat' address where he encouraged people to stay active and fit during the COVID-19 lockdown. This year, the observance of International Day of Yoga will aim to highlight the health-building and stress-relieving aspects of Yoga.

The AYUSH Ministry said in a statement that due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family. International Day of Yoga 2020 Date, Theme & Significance: Know More About the Importance of The Ancient Practice and Why You Must Perform 'Yoga at Home with Family' amid Coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

PM @narendramodi to address nation on 21st June on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay File Photo pic.twitter.com/qwR5syHH3F — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 17, 2020

Reports inform that the Ministry of AYUSH has also organised a trainer-led Yoga session which will be telecasted on Doordarshan on June 21 at 6:30 in the morning. It was the efforts of the Prime Minister that led the United Nations announce June 21 as the International Yoga Day.

