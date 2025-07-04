Jabalpur, July 3: A man allegedly beat at least five puppies to death in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh, after apparently being annoyed by their barking, police said on Thursday. Rajesh Dahiya was arrested on Wednesday for killing the young dogs in the Maharajpur locality, Adhartal police station house officer PK Kumre told reporters.

The accused told the police that the puppies used to bark throughout the night, disturbing the entire area, the official said. “We received a complaint that Dahiya had killed five to six puppies with a stick near a school on the night of June 30,” Kumre said. Some animal activists even shared a video of the act with the police, he said. Animal Cruelty in Rajasthan: Villagers Put Leash on Sick Leopard, Take Selfies and Parade Big Cat in Bundi; Video Goes Viral.

The carcass of one of the dead puppies has been sent for post-mortem. Dahiya allegedly abused the animal activists when they confronted him about the incident, the official said. Dahiya has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals), he added.