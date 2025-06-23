In a disturbing incident, a sick and immobile two-year-old female leopard was paraded on a leash and surrounded by villagers who took selfies with the visibly distressed animal in Ramgarh Visdhari Tiger Sanctuary near Rajasthan's Bundi. Spotted crouching near a Babool tree after heavy rains, the leopard appeared frightened and soaked, unable to move. Despite the clear signs of illness, locals encircled the leopard with sticks and mobile phones, clicking photos and recording videos. One man stood casually in front of the motionless animal to snap a picture, while another knelt beside it for a selfie. The leopard, though capable of inflicting harm, remained unresponsive. Animal Cruelty in Udaipur: Man Chains Dog To Bike, Drags It in Rajasthan; Video of Woman Confronting Him Goes Viral.

Villagers Put Leash on Sick Leopard, Take Selfies and Parade Big Cat in Rajasthan's Bundi

