New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released a special postal stamp on the occasion of the completion of 100 years of Vithalbhai Patel as the first Indian Speaker in the Central Legislative Assembly.

The post stamp was released in the Delhi legislative assembly premises during the All India Speakers Conference 2025, which Amit Shah also inaugurated.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated Sardardham Phase-2 and Shakriben Dahyabhai Patel Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) in Ahmedabad from Delhi, said the Gujarat CMO.

Shah noted that Gujarat's and the Patidar community's development trajectories are aligned. He emphasised that educating daughters leads to societal progress, with the Patidars setting an example. Their contributions span industry, trade, public service, and global endeavours.

The Union Home Minister praised the community's ability to execute large projects, citing the girls' hostel as proof. He apologised for not attending in person due to a Delhi event honouring Sardar Patel's brother, Vithalbhai Patel, but reiterated Sardar Patel's universal respect across India.

Shah said that wherever he visits across India, people bow in respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, honouring his legacy. He recalled that when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he laid a strong foundation for the state's development. With progress in every section, tribals, farmers, women, and youth, Gujarat has become a role model state.

He added that under the BJP government, Gujarat has witnessed all-round development from culture to civilisation, farmers to youth, and villages to cities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the gathering via a pre-recorded video message. He highlighted that Gujarat has overcome social challenges while achieving modern development. He noted that Gujarat once lagged in girls' education, but collective efforts have transformed the scenario. Over the past 25 years, society has worked together to drive progress.

He emphasised that Sardardham's work is as sacred as its name. The Phase-2 girls' hostel will enable daughters to pursue their dreams, contributing to nation-building and empowering their families. He recalled laying the foundation stone for this hostel and praised the ongoing work in Vadodara, Surat, Mehsana, and other cities, calling Sardardham's efforts commendable. (ANI)

