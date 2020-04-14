Jammu and Kashmir: 5 LeT Terrorist Associates Arrested in Sopore

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sopore, April 14: In a joint operation, the security forces and Sopore Police have arrested five terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with a grenade attack on the residence of a civilian in Tujar village. The five terrorist associates were arrested on Monday, police said.

"Five terrorist associates of LeT were arrested by security forces and Sopore Police yesterday, in connection with a grenade attack on the residence of a civilian in Tujar village,'' Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Incriminating materials including five hand grenades were recovered from their possession. Further probe is underway.