Jammu, June 26: Five people were killed in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday.

The police said a car skidded off the road after it went out of the driver's control in Raggi Nallah area of Doda district.

"The vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing all its five occupants. The debris of the vehicle fell into a river.

"The bodies of two minors have been recovered, while attempts are on to retrieve the remaining three bodies," police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).