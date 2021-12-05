Sopore, December 5: A man, who claimed to work as a contractor with the Border Security force (BSF), was held on Sunday with unauthorised cash in J&K's Sopore town. Police said Aishfaq Ahmad Khan was intercepted in Tarzoo area of Sopore town and on frisking, Rs five lakh was recovered from his possession.

"When questioned, he failed to justify the possession of the recovered cash amount," police said. Jammu and Kashmir: Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Arrested in Budgam.

"The accused claimed that he is working as a contractor with 91 BSF stationed in Naugam Handwara. The person has been detained till the facts are verified", the police said.

