Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists in Kulgam's Lower Munda Area

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kulgam, April 27: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, Kashmir Zone police tweeted. The terrorists fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the district. The security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on. Four terrorists were killed by Indian forces in an encounter in Kulgam district on Sunday evening Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Security Forces Neutralise 4 Terrorists in Kulgam Encounter, 1 Army Officer Injured.

The Sunday's gunbattle started after a patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army and Police were attacked in Guddar village of the district. The patrol team went to the village after receiving a tip-off. Kupwara Encounter: Insight Into The Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat; Names of 5 Indian Army Troopers Martyred in Keran Sector of Jammu And Kashmir During Operation Rangdouri Behak.

Kashmir Zone Police Tweet:

#Encounter has started at #Lowermunda area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 27, 2020

With these killings, the number of terrorists killed in April month this year has reached 26, news agency PTI reported. Till now, 58 terrorists have been gunned down this year so far.