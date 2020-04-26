Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Security Forces Neutralise 4 Terrorists in Kulgam Encounter, 1 Army Officer Injured

Encounter (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kulgam, April 26: Indian a major breakthrough for Indian security forces, four terrorists were killed in an encounter which took place in Gudder area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The joint operation was carried out by personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K police. One Army officer reportedly sustained injuries in the gun-battle. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Indian Army Guns Down 4 Terrorists in 2 Separate Operations in Pulwama & Anantnag; 54 Terrorists Killed So Far in 2020.

According to reports, the security forces carried out cordon and search operation following the inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the forces. The gunfight is till underway. Kupwara Encounter: Insight Into The Fatal 'Hand-to-Hand' Combat; Names of 5 Indian Army Troopers Martyred in Keran Sector of Jammu And Kashmir During Operation Rangdouri Behak.

ANI's Tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir: Four terrorists have been killed in the encounter between personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, police & terrorists in Gudder area of Kulgam district. Operation is still underway. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/x1pWBQwiiy — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. In the last 48 hours, eights terrorists were neutralised by the Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir. On April 24 and 25, the Indian Army had killed four terrorists in two separate operations in Pulwama and Anantnag districts of the union territory. The Indian Army has neutralised 58 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley so far this year. Out of the total terrorists eliminated 26 were gunned down in April.