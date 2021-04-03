Srinagar, April 3: A gunfight is underway on Saturday in South Kashmir's Shopian district between security forces and terrorists, officials said.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned the forested Chor Ki Gali area and launced a search operation based on specific information on the presence of terrorists. Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Cops Dead After Terrorists Open Fire at Police Party in Barzulla Area of Srinagar; Incident Caught on Camera.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"A joint operation was launched today morning based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs at Chor Ki Gali in Sedhau forest area of Shopian. Area cordoned off and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," the Army said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).