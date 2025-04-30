Jammu, April 30: The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive day as the Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately. The Defence Ministry spokesman said, “During the night of 29-30 April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir."

“Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately,” the spokesman said. During April 28-29, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Responds After Pakistan Initiates Unprovoked Firing for Sixth Consecutive Night Along LoC in Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor Sectors.

The officials said the Indian Army responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner. Tensions have mounted between the two countries after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sponsored and aided by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The entire country was outraged by the cowardly act of terrorists, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his first reaction to Pahalgam killings that the terrorists, their handlers and backers would he chased and hunted down to the ends of the earth. India Pakistan War Imminent? Pak Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Warns of Indian Military Strike in 24-36 Hours, Citing 'Credible Intelligence' (Watch Video).

PM Modi has given a free hand to the armed forces to decide on the timing, targets and the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The statement came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Services, and the three chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force had a meeting with the PM.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had a security review meeting with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Srinagar a few days ago. The L-G asked the Army to use whatever force is required to hunt down the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. Meanwhile, to send a powerful message to terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces continue with the demolition of the houses of terrorists.

Last Friday, two houses belonging to Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh were demolished in the Tral and Bijbehara areas. Both these terrorists were part of the LeT terrorist group involved in the Pahalgam killings. Security forces have so far demolished the houses of 10 terrorists, who are reportedly still active in the Kashmir Valley. On Monday, the J&K Assembly unanimously condemned the dastardly terrorist attack and passed a resolution on this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).