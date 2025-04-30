Tensions escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire during the night of April 29 and 30, targeting Indian positions in Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors. This marks the sixth consecutive night of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the region. Indian Army personnel responded promptly and in a calibrated manner to silence the hostile posts. The repeated provocations have raised security concerns in forward villages, though no casualties have been reported so far. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Intense Counter-Terrorism Operations Underway Across Multiple Locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Report.

Pakistan Fires Again, Indian Army Retaliates

During the night of 29-30 April, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor sectors in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army troops responded swiftly and proportionately: Indian… pic.twitter.com/W86iRp1wkR — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

