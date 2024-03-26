Srinagar, March 26: Police in J&K’s Pulwama district on Tuesday booked a man using a toy pistol for extortion from the general public.

Police said that the Police station Rajpora received information that some persons were extorting money from the general public through criminal intimidation.

"FIR no 22/2024 u/s 384, 506, 420 was registered in Rajpora police station and an investigation was started. During the course of investigation, one person namely Andleeb Ahmad Mir son of Ab Rasheed Mir resident of Rajpora was arrested and two toy pistols used for the crime were recovered from his possession," police in a statement said.

The police appealed to the general public to report the miscreants to the police who use terror for extortion and create public panic.

