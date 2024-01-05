A Pakistani spy has been held from Trikuta Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir by the police authorities on Friday, January 5, 2024. According to initial reports, the latter was sending pictures of installations of security forces to the Pakistani handlers. Further details on the matter are awaited. Pakistan Spy Arrested in Gujarat: ATS Nabs Man From Anand District for Sending Sensitive Information to Pakistani Army (Watch Video).

Pakistan Spy Arrested in Jammu

