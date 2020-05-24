Jammu and Kashmir Police Bust LeT Terror Module in Bugdam District, Arrest 4 Suspects

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, May 24: The J&K police on Sunday busted a terror module in central Kashmir's Bugdam district and arrested four suspects, officials said.

Sources said police and Army arrested a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associate Wasim Ganie of Beerwah along with three other Over Ground Workers (OGWs) during cordon-and-search operations.

According to police, the three terror associates have been identified as Faruk Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Yasin and Azharudin Mir.

The arrested are residents of Beerwah in Budgam district.

Police said arms, ammunition and other incriminating papers have been recovered from their possession.

The group was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists in the area, according to police.

The police have registered an FIR and booked the suspects under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act.