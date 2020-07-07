Srinagar, July 7: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper has shot his senior and himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police sources said a jawan of the SSB on late Monday evening shot his senior, an assistant sub-inspector, fatally in the Kulgam court complex after an altercation between the two, and later killed himself with his service rifle. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Martyred in Pulwama Encounter, Security Forces Kill Terrorist.

Police officers reached the spot immediately after the incident. An FIR has been lodged into the incident, sources said.

