Srinagar, July 7: The security forces on Tuesday morning neutralised one terrorist in an encounter that started in Goosu area of Pulwama. An Indian soldier also lost his life while two security personnel were injured in the encounter. The security forces informed that the encounter began at around 5.30 am and is still undergoing.

Informing about the update, the Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, "#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow." Jammu And Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Neutralised by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

Here's what the Kashmir Zone Police wrote:

According to the initial details, the joint operation is being carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 183 Battalion, Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier, the security forces shot dead a terrorist in Srinagar last week, who had killed a CRPF jawan and a six-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on June 26. On July 4, Security forces neutralised two terrorists in Arrah area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. In June alone, 48 terrorists were killed in separate encounters.

