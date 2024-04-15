Srinagar, April 15: Police in J&K’s Sopore area on Monday arrested a man for the murder of his mother. Officials said that Amir Wani of Hadipora village in the Rafiabad area of Sopore was arrested in the murder case. The crime was committed during the night intervening of April 14 and April 15. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Army Official Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Adopted Daughter, Murders Her, Wife Attempts Cover-Up; Both Arrested

“The victim was attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused who is a driver by profession. The accused was arrested within hours of committing the crime. The body of the victim has been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities after an FIR was registered in the crime,” officials said. The motive for the murder was yet to be ascertained.

