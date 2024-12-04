A terror attack took place in the Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama, where terrorists opened fire on an army jawan. The jawan, who was on leave and visiting home, was shot in the leg. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable. Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area to conduct a search operation. Official sources confirmed the incident and assured that efforts are underway to track down the attackers. The attack has sparked concerns regarding the safety of personnel on leave. Pulwama Terror Attack Accused Dies of Heart Attack at Jammu Hospital, Say Officials.

Terrorists Open Fire on Army Jawan in Tral Area

Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists opened fire on an army jawan in the Tral area of ​​Awantipora in Pulwama. The jawan was on leave and had come home. He was shot in the leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable. The area has… — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

